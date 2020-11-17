 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Renault Samsung's SM6 gains popularity with new powertrain

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 16:26       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 16:28
Renault Samsung Motors SM6 (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung Motors SM6 (Renault Samsung Motors)
The revamped version of the SM6 is gaining popularity for its new powertrain, Renault Samsung Motors said Tuesday.

First released in 2016, the automaker presented the revamped version of the new SM6 in July this year, with upgrades in its powertrains.

The automaker said it took three and six months to present the upgraded mode, to take in and reflect the opinions of its customers. For the development of the facelifted SM6, the company plowed in 230 billion won ($208 million), Renault Samsung said.

The New SM6 is offered with TCe 300 and TC3 260 Turbo gasoline engines. The TC3 300 model exerts up to 225 horsepower and a maximum torque of 30.6 kilogram-meter.

The TCe 260 model facilitates a four-cylinder engine, with 1.3-liter Turbo engine that can exert a torque of up to 26.4 kilogram-meter.

The New SM6 also embraces an Advanced Driver Assistance System, including Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering Assist, the automaker said.

“The new SM6 is a new model that has been developed from a long period of studies, taking in the opinions of the customers,” a Renault Samusng official said.

“We tried to upgrade in all details from the driving capabilities to the riding experiences and design.”

All trims of SM6 is equipped with pure vision headlamps, the company added.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114