 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Mask-related violations most reported among breaches of virus control measures: data

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 15:46       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 15:46
Mask-wearing rule against the spread of the new coronavirus. (Yonhap News TV)
Mask-wearing rule against the spread of the new coronavirus. (Yonhap News TV)
People in South Korea are violating mask-wearing rules more than any other regulations in place against COVID-19, government data showed Tuesday.

Restaurants are where such breaches of antivirus restrictions occur most frequently, followed by indoor gyms and religious facilities, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

The ministry said it has received a total of 25,392 reports via its system responding to public petitions in connection with the violations, and 20,151 cases were confirmed to be violations.

Among them, 13,822, or 68.6 percent, were about not wearing face masks in public places. Other cases included insufficient social distancing (12.2 percent), lack of body temperature checks (8.5 percent) and unwritten entry logs (7.5 percent).

Meanwhile, a total of 820,223 people in the country have underwent self-quarantine, as of last Sunday, due to the coronavirus outbreak, with 35,971 remaining quarantined at home, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114