Air Force chief to visit Hawaii for talks with US space, air forces commanders

Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong speaks during phone talks with his US counterpart, Gen. Charles Brown, on Nov. 6, 2020. (Republic of Korea Air Force)

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong will visit Hawaii this week for talks on alliance issues with US military leaders in charge of space and air operations, his office said Tuesday.



Lee will depart South Korea on Wednesday for a five-day trip at the request of US chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, to take part in the Chief of Space Operations and Air Chiefs Visit event hosted by the US military, according to the Air Force.



During his stay, Lee will hold his first bilateral talks with Raymond, the first chief of the US Space Force, since its establishment in December last year, and discuss South Korea's efforts to boost its space defense capabilities.



The Air Force chief also plans to hold talks with US Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach to discuss ways to strengthen alliance and defense cooperation between the two countries, the military said. (Yonhap)