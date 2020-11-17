KT CEO appointed as new board member of GSMA

KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo (Yonhap)
KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo has been appointed one of the four new board members of GSMA, an international industry organization dedicated to representing the interests of mobile network operators, the South Korean telecommunications firm announced Tuesday.
Ku said he would put his best effort into leading innovations in a wide range of sectors, including 5G networks, artificial intelligence, platforms and business-to-business areas over the next two years.
GSMA director general Mats Granryd expressed hopes that Ku will lead board activities with expertise and leadership, which he has shown throughout in his 30-year career in the telecommunications industry.
The KT CEO will officially start his term as a board member in January next year. Ku‘s term will end in December 2022.
The other board members that GSMA elected are representatives from KDDI in Japan, Telecom Italia in Italy and Veon in the Netherlands. The board is comprised of 26 members, 25 of which are from mobile operators.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)