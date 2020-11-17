Govt. enacts law on noise damage compensation for residents near military airports, ranges

A KF-16 fighter jet takes off at an air base in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, on June 9, 2020. (Yonhap)

The Cabinet approved an enforcement ordinance Tuesday to compensate local residents suffering from noise from military airport and shooting ranges.



Under the law, people residing near military airports and ranges are entitled to receive up to 60,000 won ($52.4) per person per month without filing a lawsuit.



Who is subject to the compensation and how much they can get paid will be decided every five years, according to the defense ministry.



The law will go into effect on Nov. 27, and the government will begin to pay the victims in 2022 for their suffering the previous year, it added.



"We will carry out surveys on noise impact in a transparent and fair manner. We will continue efforts to minimize inconvenience and damage to citizens," a ministry official said. (Yonhap)

