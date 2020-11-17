 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Ruling party chief to participate in clinical trial for COVID-19 drug

By Park Han-na
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 15:36       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 15:47
Lee Nak-yon, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party speaks with Rep. Han Jeoung-ae during a signing ceremony and a forum on the COVID-19 treatment project at the National Assembly in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Lee Nak-yon, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party speaks with Rep. Han Jeoung-ae during a signing ceremony and a forum on the COVID-19 treatment project at the National Assembly in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Chairman Lee Nak-yon of the ruling Democratic Party will volunteer for a clinical trial for a COVID-19 cure or vaccine as South Korean firms struggle to secure enough participants, the party said Tuesday.

Lee will provide his data as part of a campaign initiated by the Korea National Enterprise for Clinical Trials, a body under the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Lee has undergone four coronavirus tests, which all came out negative, after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19.

Along with Lee, 10 other party officials also decided to join the campaign, including Rep. Han Jeoung-ae, chief policymaker of the party, Rep. Yoon Hu-duk and Rep. Kim Min-seok.

Making it official, the governing party’s K-New Deal Committee hosted a signing ceremony and a forum on the COVID-19 treatment project at the National Assembly in Seoul.

During the debate session, Kwon Ki-sung, head of the research and development unit at Celltrion, presented the interim results of its clinical trials and discussed a prospective antibody therapy for COVID-19.

Celltrion’s candidate CT-P59 is currently undergoing phase 2 and 3 trials both at home and abroad on patients with mild and moderate cases of COVID-19.

Facing setbacks with participant recruitment and retention, only five upcoming clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment and vaccine candidates have enough participants enrolled, out of 24 approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114