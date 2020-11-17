 Back To Top
National

Unification minister to discuss denuclearization with ex-US defense secretary

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 11:51       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 11:51
Former Defense Secretary William Perry attends a discussion on North Korea's nuclear and missiles programs in Washington on Jan. 9, 2017. (Yonhap)
Former Defense Secretary William Perry attends a discussion on North Korea's nuclear and missiles programs in Washington on Jan. 9, 2017. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young will hold a video call with former US Defense Secretary William Perry this week, the ministry said Tuesday, as the incoming US administration of President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over.

The videoconference, set for Wednesday, comes amid uncertainty over Biden's policy on North Korea.

"We also need to explore ways to find a solution to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula with the new US administration, so we decided to hold the meeting so that the minister can exchange views with experts," a unification ministry official said.

Perry, who served as defense secretary under President Bill Clinton's administration from 1994-1997, is known for his 1999 proposal for a three-stage resolution to North Korea's weapons of mass destruction, the so-called Perry Process. (Yonhap)
