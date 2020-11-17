 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Korea Shipbuilding bags W986b in orders from Oceania

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 11:37       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 11:37
This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Nov. 9, shows a crude-oil carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Nov. 9, shows a crude-oil carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a combined 986 billion won ($890.5 million) worth of orders to build 10 very large crude-oil carriers (VLCCs).

Three VLCCs will be built by its unit Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and seven VLCCs will be built by its unit Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The 300,000-ton vessels will be delivered by March 2023 to unidentified customers, the company said.

With the deals, Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to build 21 VLCCs, taking up 70 percent of the global VLCC market so far this year, the company said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114