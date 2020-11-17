Chipmakers rally on recovery hopes, foreign buying: analysts

This image created by Yonhap News TV shows logos of South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. (Yonhap)

Share prices in South Korean chipmakers are expected to rise further as investors bet on a recovery in the memory chip market next year, analysts here said Tuesday.



South Korea's two largest chipmakers -- Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. -- have been skyrocketing in recent weeks with foreigners' buying spree.



The two companies continued their rally on the Seoul bourse Tuesday morning as Samsung advanced 0.3 percent and SK hynix jumped 1.53 percent as of 10:30 a.m.



Samsung spiked 4.91 percent to close at 66,300 won on Monday, its highest closing price ever. SK hynix also shot up to a nine-month high of 98,000 won on Monday.



The share price of Samsung was only 56,600 won on Oct. 30, while that of SK hynix was 79,900 won.



Foreigners have been scooping up Samsung stocks in the last eight days. They have net purchased more than 33 million Samsung shares this month.



Foreigners have been also buying SK hynix shares in the last nine days, with their net purchase totaling more than 8 million shares this month.



Analysts said foreign investors are buying local semiconductor stocks as they anticipate a big boom in the memory market next year.



Memory chip prices have been falling in recent quarters as server companies adjust their inventory levels, but analysts believe they will rebound next year.



"We expect to see a 'big cycle' in the memory market next year on demand recovery and short supplies," said Choi Do-yeon, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Financial Investment. "There is almost no memory investment in 2020 for the production in 2021."



Analysts said local chipmakers are still undervalued when it comes to share prices and that gives them more room to grow compared to other companies.



According to a report from KB Securities, share prices of the top eight caps on the KOSPI, excluding Samsung and SK hynix, have jumped more than 80 percent on average from the beginning of the year



But Samsung managed to increase about 20 percent over the period, while SK hynix saw only a 3.5 percent increase from Jan. 2.



"Considering their performance outlook for 2021 and low valuations, this may be a good opportunity for investors to purchase such stocks in the fourth quarter," said Kim Dong-won, an analyst at KB Securities. (Yonhap)