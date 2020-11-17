 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

S. Korea's lantern lighting fest likely to be listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 09:20       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 09:35
Participants holding lotus-shaped lanterns during a lantern lighting festival in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
Participants holding lotus-shaped lanterns during a lantern lighting festival in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's lantern lighting festival, an event held to celebrate Buddha's birthday, is expected to be inscribed as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, the government said Tuesday.

The festival of lights, also called the Lotus Lantern Festival or "Yeon Deung Hoe" in Korean, was among the 25 successful applicants that were recommended by an intergovernmental assessment panel to be listed, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration.

The annual event, held in line with Buddha's birthday, which falls on April 8 on the lunar calendar, symbolizes lighting up the world to make an abundant and fair place for everyone. It was designated as a national intangible cultural asset in 2012.

The tradition dates back centuries, with historic records depicting the ancient kingdom of Silla (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) telling stories of royals visiting a temple to see the lotus lanterns.

It has now evolved into a popular springtime festival, during which lanterns made with paper and bamboo decorate temples and streets across the country. Parades are also held.

UNESCO is set to make its final decision on listing the candidates during the 15th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, scheduled for Dec. 14-19, at its headquarters in Paris. Recommendations are rarely reversed.

If the recommendation is finalized, South Korea will have 21 intangible cultural assets, including pansori epic chanting, the royal ancestral ritual at the Jongmyo shrine and its music, as well as the culture of Jeju "haenyeo," or women divers on the southern resort island of Jeju.

Most recently, South and North Korea both applied for the listing of "ssireum," a traditional form of wresting contested in a sand pit. It successfully made the list in 2018 in the first joint inscription by the two Koreas. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114