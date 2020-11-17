Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence

The government decided Tuesday to raise the social distancing level by one notch to 1.5 in the greater Seoul area, amid a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases in and around the capital.



The measure will go into effect starting Thursday in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, while it will take effect from Monday in Incheon, given relatively less severe COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.



Incheon's Ganghwa Island and Ongjin County will continue to remain under the Level 1 distancing.



"Antivirus efforts have faced a crisis," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul.



"Over the past week, the greater Seoul area had more than a hundred patients a day on average," he said.



Chung attributed the move to the increasing number of elderly patients and a growing figure of transmission reproduction, which is currently at 1.12. The figure represents the number of people a patient is likely to infect.



The move came as South Korea's coronavirus cases surpassed 200 for the fourth day in a row, with small pockets of infections and community transmission continuing to spread throughout the country.



With the absence of a single, large source of infection, new cases have been spotted at multiple locations and occasions, including an art club with 14 patients, a department store with nine, a family gathering with 19, a restaurant with six, a religious facility with 10 and a cafe with 21.



Since Nov. 8, the country has reported more than 100 daily new infections. On Tuesday, it logged 230 new cases, including 137 in Seoul and adjacent cities, bringing the nation's total caseload to 28,998 since the start of the pandemic.



In the greater Seoul area, which includes the capital, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, new cases have surpassed 100 for the fifth consecutive day.



Gwangju, southwest of Seoul, reported the second-biggest single-day tally outside the capital region, with 18 new cases, followed by 16 in South Jeolla Province and 13 in Gangwon Province.



The city partly tightened antivirus restrictions Sunday for high-risk business establishments and is now considering expanding stricter rules across the city.



Authorities had mulled upping the alert level in Gangwon Province as well but stopped short of doing it.



The government said it will continue monitoring the pandemic situation there, but it will let the provincial government decide whether to enforce broad restrictions.



"When the level is raised, it will cause inconvenience to the public and bring hardship to small business owners, but we do know from prior experiences that a bigger crisis will come if we don't act now," Chung said, seeking understanding and cooperation from the public.



The country, which now operates a five-tier virus curbs system, has kept social distancing at Level 1 nationwide.



Under Level 1, people are required to follow basic guidelines, such as wearing masks, and gatherings of over 500 people are not recommended. Under Level 1.5, the operation of multiuse and high-risk facilities will be restricted, and the attendance cap in schools is placed at two-thirds of the total student body.



The number of people allowed to assemble for religious and sports events is limited to 30 percent of full capacity. (Yonhap)