 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Late Samsung chief's stock value tops W20tr

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 09:22       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 09:22
This undated file photo shows Lee Kun-hee, the late chief of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows Lee Kun-hee, the late chief of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group. (Yonhap)
The stock value of Lee Kun-hee, the late chief of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, has surpassed the 20 trillion won mark for the first time thanks largely to a surge in shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co., data showed Tuesday.

The value of stocks held by Lee, who died on Oct. 25 after being bedridden following a heart attack in 2014, totaled 20.08 trillion won ($18.1 billion) as of Monday, according to the data from market researcher Chaebol.com.

It was up about 14 percent from Lee's stock value of 17.6 trillion won at the end of last year.

It also marked the first time for Lee's stock wealth to pass the 20 trillion won level, though he has been South Korea's richest stockholder for the past 10 years.

Lee held stakes in five Samsung affiliates, including 4.18 percent in Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone and memory chip maker, 20.76 percent in Samsung Life Insurance Co., the leading life insurer in Asia's fourth-largest economy, and 2.88 percent in Samsung C&T Corp., a construction and trading unit.

The value of Samsung Electronics shares held by Lee stood at 16.5 trillion won, accounting for more than 80 percent of his stock value. His holdings of Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung C&T shares were worth 2.84 trillion won and 672.7 billion won, respectively.

The jump in Lee's stock value came after shares in the three Samsung units shot up over the past two weeks. Samsung Electronics closed at 66,300 won on Monday, up 17.1 percent from the end of October, with Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance climbing 12.2 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively, over the cited period.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-yong, the only son of the late Samsung chief and vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, held stocks worth 8.15 trillion won as of Monday, up about 11 percent from end-December. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114