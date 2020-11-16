Former presidential security adviser named chief of state-run think tank

Kim Ki-jung, a former senior aide to

President Moon Jae-in for national security affairs, has been

tapped as the new head of a think tank operating under the state

spy agency, officials said Monday.



The Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS), affiliated

with the National Intelligence Service, held a board meeting on the

day and picked Kim as its head, according to INSS officials. He

plans to assume the post later this week, they added.



In 2017, Kim was appointed as the deputy director of Cheong Wa

Dae's national security office, but offered to resign less than two

weeks later amid rumors of his misconduct while working as a

professor at Seoul's Yonsei University.



The INSS chief post remains vacant after professor Jo Dong-ho