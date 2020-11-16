GM Korea workers to go on partial strike this week over wage dispute

Unionized workers at GM Korea Co.

decided to go on a partial strike this week as they failed to

narrow differences with management in ongoing wage negotiations,

the union said Monday.



They vowed to stage a four-hour walkout on Tuesday through

Friday, and to continue to reject overtime work that began last

month, according to the union.



The workers have staged partial strikes on and off since late

last month, as they failed to reach an agreement with management on

this year's wages and collective bargaining.



So far this year, the two sides have held more than 21 rounds

of negotiations, and when to hold the next round of talks is yet to