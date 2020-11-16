S-Oil recognized by Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 11 consecutive years

S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani (S-Oil)





S-Oil said Monday it has made the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World, the list of world’s most sustainable companies, this year.



According to the South Korean refinery, it has been included in the DJSI World list for 11 consecutive years. In the Oil & Gas category, S-Oil is the first and the only refinery in the Asia-Pacific region to be included on the list for 11 years straight, the company said.



Co-operated by global index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the index tracks the stock performance of the world‘s leading companies by region and countries in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria and serves as a benchmark for evaluating a company’s sustainability.



The DJSI World list this year selected 323 companies with the greatest social responsibility among the world’s top 2,540 companies in market capitalization.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)