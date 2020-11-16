Pianist Cho Seung-jin to have finale recital in Seoul

Concert pianist Cho Seung-jin, 26, will wrap up his much-appreciated nationwide tour across Korea with an encore recital in Seoul on Nov. 28.
The nationwide tour kicked off in Gwangju on Oct. 28 and was followed by more recitals in Daegu, Busan, Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, and Seoul. It was to wrap up at Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, on Nov. 9.
However, as tickets sold out within a few minutes of their release, the organizers added more recitals in Seongnam and Suwon in Gyeonggi Province, Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Daejeon and Yeosu, South Jeolla Province. An encore recital in Seoul has been added to the list as well, after Cho’s previous two recitals in Seoul on Nov. 4 sold out.
It is the first time in almost three years for the pianist based in Berlin to go on a nationwide tour in Korea.
At the upcoming finale in Seoul, Cho will present the evening program from the nationwide tour: Schumann’s Humoreske, Op. 20; Szymanows’ “Masques,” Op. 34 and Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor, S.178.
It is the first time for Cho to present Schumann’s Humoreske since the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition, through which he rose to global stardom.
Szymanowski’s “Masques,” Op. 34 is a three-movement suite that is rarely performed even in the European classical music scene, according to Cho, who showed great affection for the piece.
“I wanted to introduce this piece because it is not often played on stages in Europe,” Cho said in the program book for the tour. “This is a work that may not have a strong melody line, but it keeps coming to mind.”
Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor is a work of immense technical difficulties for a pianist. Cho chose the 30-minute sonata as an encore for afternoon recitals during the tour.
Cho has more recitals in Suwon, Yeosu and Daejeon before the Seoul finale. Tickets for the Seoul recital will open Thursday.
