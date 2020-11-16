 Back To Top
Finance

Foreign buying spree pushes Kospi above 2,500, to highest point in 30 months

Samsung Electronics shares hit all-time high, up nearly 17% in Nov.

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Nov 16, 2020 - 14:49       Updated : Nov 16, 2020 - 14:49
South Korea's major stock indexes and the local currency are displayed at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul on Monday morning. (Yonhap)
South Korea's major stock indexes and the local currency are displayed at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul on Monday morning. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s main bourse, Kospi, crossed the 2,500-point mark on Monday for the first time in nearly 30 months amid net buying on a massive scale by foreign investors, according to market operator the Korea Exchange.

The nation’s benchmark began trading at 2,507.46, up 13.59 points or 0.54 percent from the previous session’s close. It then sustained an uptrend to reach 2,541.48 in early afternoon trading, extending its winning streak for the third consecutive session.

The index had not surpassed the 2,500-point mark during trading hours since May 3, 2018, when it hit an intraday high of 2,507.91 points.

The rally was largely attributed to a buying spree by foreigners, who scooped up nearly 4.52 trillion won ($4.08 billion) over the past eight sessions, including Monday as of 12:40 p.m. The short-term market-hoisting effect was also visible as they bought some 226.2 billion won on Monday.

It was the first time that a net buying trend was sustained for eight consecutive trading days since the Jan. 3-14 period. The amount purchased was more than double the some 1.82 trillion won observed in early January.

“COVID-19 continues to spread but anticipation for the virus vaccine development has raised hopes for economic recovery,” said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. “Foreigners’ massive purchase of large-cap stocks also hitched up the index.”

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics saw its stocks soar to an all-time high as foreigners snapped up more than 1.26 million shares. Shares of the leading tech firm were trading at 66,200 won, advancing 3,000 won, or 4.75 percent, from the previous session’s close.

During the last five trading sessions, foreign investors bought over 23 million shares of the tech giant. Buttressed by the buying spree, Samsung’s stock surged about 17 percent in November, while the stock closed at 56,600 won per share on Oct. 30.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also started off strong at 843.49 -- up 4.35 points, or 0.52 percent, from the previous session’s close -- and reached 847.59 in early afternoon trading as both foreign and institutional investors loaded up a combined 193.2 billion won.

The strong Korean won against the US dollar also raised the local indexes. The local currency was trading at 1,109.5 won against the greenback, up 6.1 won, or 0.55 percent, from the previous session’s close.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
