Business

[Advertorial] LG Chem bolsters CSR activities under new slogan, ‘Green Connector’

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 16, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Nov 16, 2020 - 16:01
LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol participates in a cleanup event with employees on Bamseom, an island in the Han River. (LG Chem)
LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol participates in a cleanup event with employees on Bamseom, an island in the Han River. (LG Chem)


LG Chem recently announced its new corporate social responsibility slogan, “Green Connector,” in response to global climate change and is focusing its efforts on four major fields: ecology, education, energy and the economy.

To boost its corporate social responsibility activities for ecology, the South Korean chemical-to-battery giant joined hands with the Korean Federation for Environmental Movements last month, forming a team of 20 university students and supporting them in studying the ecology of Bamseom, an island in the Han River.

During the program, which will last six months, the students will receive assistance from Bamseom’s ecology experts to create biodiversity teaching materials and give lectures at local youth centers to raise awareness about biodiversity.

For education, LG Chem has operated the Fun Chemistry Park and Chemistry Camp since 2015 and 2005, respectively, where young people can pursue their interest in chemistry by conducting fun experiments.

As for energy, LG Chem has partnered with the Seoul Metropolitan Government since 2015 to install solar panels in public spaces and invest the profits generated from those facilities in local communities.

To spur the economy, LG Chem aims to inject 16 billion won ($14.4 million) together with LG Electronics by 2021, offering funds, interest-free loans and office spaces to help eco-friendly companies get established.
