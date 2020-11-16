42 nabbed in Busan for alleged drug trafficking, purchases over dark web

This illustrated image depicts illicit drug trade. (Yonhap)

BUSAN -- Over 40 people have been booked in the southeastern port city of Busan for allegedly trading narcotics online or using them, the local police said Monday.



The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said 12 people have been booked for allegedly selling narcotics such as marijuana and methamphetamine online, while 30 others have been formally accused of buying or using them in violation of the Narcotics Control Act.



According to the police, the 12 drug dealers used the dark web, accessible only through specific software or authorization, or the Telegram messenger to advertise narcotic products and make contact with potential buyers.



All the 42 suspects have been referred to the prosecution for potential indictment, while nine of the 12 dealers have been detained to face the proceedings under police custody, the police said.



In the process of their investigations, the police seized 24 grams of methamphetamine and 26 grams of marijuana from the suspects, they noted.



The police added that they will be carrying out a special round of crackdowns on online drug trafficking till the end of this year, in collaboration with related government bodies, to eradicate increasingly rampant online drug-related crimes.



As of September, 309 online drug offenders have been apprehended in Busan so far this year, marking a big jump from 51 in 2018 and 126 in 2019, according to the police. (Yonhap)