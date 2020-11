Korea Price Information Corp. on Monday released data that showed how the basic prices for major items used in the daily lives of Seoul residents has changed over the past five decades.According to the report, the basic bus fare for a one-way trip in Seoul cost 10 won in 1970. It has since increased to 1,200 won as of this year, a 120-fold jump.The basic fare for a taxi increased from 60 won 50 years ago to 2,800 won in 2020.