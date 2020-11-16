[Herald Interview] With community-driven accelerator program, duo seeks startups with global impact

The world of venture investments is largely constrained to experts like venture capitalists and entrepreneurs who are well-versed in the industry. But what if the role of finding promising startups was extended to everyday people?



This is exactly what Ho Chang-seong and Moon Ji-won, the co-founders of TheVentures, a South Korea-based investor and incubator for early-stage startups, did with their Impact Collective, a community-driven accelerator program. Launched this year, Impact Collective, a collaboration of 17 organizations including UN-backed startup ecosystem and growth initiative Citypreuers, aims to find impact startups in Asia that are solving global challenges.



Impact Collective consists of 95 professional and industry expert judges but what makes the program unique is that it also has 100 “community judges,” who are ordinary people from all walks of life interested in discovering the next best startup.



Despite their experience as entrepreneurs and investors, Ho and Moon, a married couple who have been business partners since the early 2000s, believe that the involvement of potential users in investment decisions helps identify the “right problems to solve.”





TheVentures Co-founders Ho Chang-seong (left) and Moon Ji-won (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)