National

Ruling party envisions moving National Assembly from Seoul to Sejong

11 committees could move south as part of long-held capital relocation plan

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Nov 15, 2020 - 14:30       Updated : Nov 15, 2020 - 14:30
Democratic Party of Korea Chairman Lee Nak-yon (center) speaks during a meeting Friday. His party seeks to push forward a plan to completely relocate the National Assembly to Sejong in the future. (Yonhap)
Democratic Party of Korea Chairman Lee Nak-yon (center) speaks during a meeting Friday. His party seeks to push forward a plan to completely relocate the National Assembly to Sejong in the future. (Yonhap)
The ruling Democratic Party is considering whether to move 11 of the country’s 18 parliamentary committees out of Seoul as part of a plan to relocate the National Assembly to Sejong, some 120 kilometers south of the capital.

The relocation is included in the party’s master plan to make Sejong the true administrative capital of the country, party officials said. It is expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

“We will develop Seoul into an economic and financial center of East Asia with a long-term perspective,” Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon said in a meeting Friday.

“At the same time, (the party) will move forward with a step-by-step plan to eventually relocate the National Assembly to Sejong completely.”

Since moving the National Assembly in a single step would require a constitutional amendment, the party’s task force on regional development, which is putting the final touches on the master plan, prefers a phased move and wants to keep the main Assembly chamber in Seoul intact.

In 2004, the Constitutional Court stopped a plan by the Roh Moo-hyun administration to move the government’s legislative and executive branches to Sejong, saying Seoul was constitutionally the capital of South Korea.

According to the party officials Sunday, under the envisioned plan 11 parliamentary committees would move first and a second plenary session chamber would open later in Sejong. The party has not yet decided which committees would relocate first, nor has it set a specific timeline. The move is calculated to cost around 1.4 trillion won.

Aside from the parliamentary relocation, the party’s road map for balanced regional development would contain initiatives for Seoul, as well as other provinces and cities.

As for Seoul, which would lose its function as the capital, the party is reviewing plans to temporarily designate Yeouido, western Seoul, as a special financial district to attract foreign financial institutions. New financial education centers could move into the area, along with new residential areas for foreigners.

The party looks to New York City and Washington as models for Seoul and Sejong.

Currently, Sejong houses some government ministries and affiliated agencies. Talk of completing the city as originally envisioned has resurfaced in recent months amid soaring home prices in Seoul.

The ruling party, sensing negative public sentiment toward the liberal administration over its housing policies, is pushing to revive the failed capital relocation plan to curb overcrowding in the capital area.

Party Chairman Lee had earlier suggested holding a national referendum on the matter to coincide with the next presidential election in March 2022, if his party failed to reach an agreement with opposition parties to enact a special law enabling the Blue House and the National Assembly to relocate to Sejong.

Around half of the country’s population of 51.8 million people lives in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area, which account for 11 percent of the nation’s total land area.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
