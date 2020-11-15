Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung (Hook Entertainment)



Gotham Independent Film Awards 2020 announced that veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung was among the nominees for its best actress award.



Youn was nominated for her role in “Minari,” directed by Korean American Lee Isaac Chung.



The other nominees are Nicole Beharie for “Miss Juneteenth,” Jessie Buckley for “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” Carrie Coon for “The Nest” and Oscar-winning actor Frances McDormand for “Nomadland,” the US independent movie award organizer said.



The award ceremony will take place Jan. 11 in New York.



“Minari” is set in the 1980s and depicts a first-generation South Korean immigrant family of four -- dad Jacob (Steven Yeun), mom Monica (Han Ye-ri), son David (Alan S. Kim) and daughter Anne (Noel Kate Cho) -- that moves to a farm in rural Alabama in the US in pursuit of the American dream.



Youn plays the grandmother, Soon-ja, who comes to America to live with Jacob’s family.





Clockwise from top are “Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung, Han Ye-ri, Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-jung, Alan S. Kim and Noel Kate Cho. (Pan Entertainment)