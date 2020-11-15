 Back To Top
National

US House to vote on resolution calling for strengthening alliance with S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 15, 2020 - 10:02       Updated : Nov 15, 2020 - 10:02
Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) (Yonhap)
Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) (Yonhap)
NEW YORK -- The US House of Representatives plans to vote this week on a resolution calling for further strengthening the alliance with South Korea, congressional sources said Saturday, as the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over.

The resolution, which was first introduced by Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) in January and passed unanimously through the House Foreign Affairs Committee in March, has been introduced to a House session set for Wednesday morning, the sources said.

Titled "Expressing the importance of the United States alliance with the Republic of Korea and the contributions of Korean Americans in the United States," the resolution "recognizes the vital role the alliance of the United States and the Republic of Korea plays in promoting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region."

It also calls for "the strengthening and broadening of diplomatic, economic and security ties" between the two countries while reaffirming that the alliance is "central to advancing United States interests and engagement in the region, based on shared commitments to democracy, free-market economics, human rights and the rule of law."

A separate resolution on the alliance is also scheduled to be put to a vote during the session.

The resolution, introduced jointly by Rep. Ami Bera (D, CA-7) and Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), recognizes that the alliance with South Korea "serves as the linchpin of regional stability and mutual security in Northeast Asia."

These resolutions, if passed, are expected to have positive effects on the incoming Biden administration reviewing and formulating policy. Biden pledged during campaigning that he will "stand with South Korea, strengthening our alliance to safeguard peace in East Asia and beyond." (Yonhap)
