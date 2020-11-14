South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)



South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a virtual summit with the leaders of Japan and China as well as 10 Southeast Asian countries Saturday and stressed the need for closer partnerships for health care and economic growth.



“As the COVID-19 situation is being prolonged, there‘s an increasing number of problems that we have to resolve together,” Moon said, delivering his opening remarks at the annual ASEAN Plus Three Summit. ASEAN stands of the Association of South East Asian Nations.



Other attendees included Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.



It set the stage for Moon’s first meeting with Suga, albeit via video links, since he became Japan‘s prime minister in September.



Moon began his statement with a special greeting to Suga.



Moon then suggested that the 13 members of the group, launched in response to the 1997 Asia-wide financial crisis, upgrade health care cooperation by a notch and make joint efforts for the development and fair supply of coronavirus vaccines and treatments.



“We need to establish a quick and transparent coordination system in preparation for new infectious diseases that can occur anytime,” Moon said.



Regarding the economy, he also called for “preemptive” preparations for the post-coronavirus era.



He cited concerns about a wave of protectionism, uncertainty in financial markets and possible expansion of inequality amid an accelerating transition to the digital economy.



“Those are problems hard to solve with the power of a single nation,” he added. “We should strengthen the resilience of the economy and pool wisdom to find a way for inclusive and sustainable growth.”



Moon expressed hope that the ASEAN Plus Three group will play a role for the post-coronavirus development of the global economy.



Later in the day, he’s scheduled to participate in a broader ASEAN-hosted session, called the East Asia Summit, which includes the United States, Russia, Australia, India and New Zealand.



President Donald Trump is skipping the event as his national security adviser, Robert O‘Brien, plans to represent the nation. It will be held via videoconference as well. (Yonhap)