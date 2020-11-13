 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

No formal request from US over 'Quad' coalition, Cheong Wa Dae official says

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 13, 2020 - 16:34       Updated : Nov 13, 2020 - 16:34
Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of the national security office at Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)
Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of the national security office at Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)
South Korea has not received any formal request from the United States to join the so-called Quad, a regional strategic coalition widely viewed as aimed at containing China's assertiveness, according to a senior Cheong Wa Dae official Friday.

"In connection with the Quad, there has been no formal request at all made by the US government to our government," Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, said during a parliamentary session.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as Quad, groups together the US, Japan, Australia and India.

Speculation has been rampant that Washington is putting thinly veiled pressure on Seoul to participate in the forum as it's reportedly considering the broadening of the membership as "the Quad Plus."

"As far as I know, there has been no actual push for the Quad Plus," Suh told lawmakers.

He pointed out, "It remains to be seen whether (the US will retain the initiative) after the launch of the new administration of (Joe) Biden."

Many voice concern about the possibility that the Biden government will get tougher on Beijing, a close neighbor and key economic partner of Seoul. The left-leaning Moon Jae-in administration has endeavored to strike a balance between its efforts to beef up the alliance with the US and strengthen strategic relations with China. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114