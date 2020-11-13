 Back To Top
National

Moon names sociology professor to head state reconciliation panel

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 13, 2020 - 16:31       Updated : Nov 13, 2020 - 16:31
Professor Jung Keun-sik, who was named by President Moon Jae-in to head the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Friday named a sociology professor to head a state panel tasked with investigating past cases of human rights violations.

Jung Keun-sik of Seoul National University will lead the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set to resume its operation on Dec. 10, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a written briefing.

The 62-year-old has over 30 years of experience researching East Asian social history and the subject of unification and peace.

He has been noted for his active efforts to uncover the truth behind Korea's past independence movement against Japan, the 1950-53 Korean War and the subsequent pro-democracy movements, while seeking to heal the wounds of victims, according to Kang.

As the new chairman with a two-year tenure, Jung will "resolve the issues of the past that were not fully resolved during the commission's first term by holding frank discussions with people of various social groups, including victims, their families and related organizations, in line with the public's expectations," the spokesman said.

"We expect (Jung) to wipe the tears of the victims of past history and greatly contribute to national unity, beyond the dark history of the past and toward a new future," he added.

The commission was established in 2005 to investigate past atrocities committed during the nation's struggle to achieve independence from Japanese colonial rule as well as democracy under dictatorial regimes.

The commission's first term ended in December 2010, and a new team will begin a second term on Dec. 10 for a period of three years, extendable by a year. (Yonhap)
