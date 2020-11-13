 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor wins CSR list in China for 5th consecutive year

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Nov 13, 2020 - 15:32       Updated : Nov 13, 2020 - 15:32

Hyundai Motor Group has been ranked first among carmakers operating in China in a corporate social responsibility index reported by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the company announced Friday.

The company has topped the list measuring carmakers’ corporate social responsibility activities since 2016, the company added.

The South Korean automaker was especially recognized for the efforts it made earlier this year in China to help people fight COVID-19, the company explained.

Hyundai Motor was the first Korean company to send medical supplies and donations, it added. The firm said it continued its donations through educational programs and exhibitions in China this year.

The index put together by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences every year takes a look at the country’s top 300 companies and ranks them based on corporate social responsibility activities.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
