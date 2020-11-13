 Back To Top
Life&Style

Michelin Guide Seoul shares Bib Gourmand Seoul list

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 13, 2020 - 16:32       Updated : Nov 13, 2020 - 16:32
(Michelin Guide)
Ahead of the official release of the Michelin Guide Seoul’s fifth edition on Nov. 19, the arbiter of culinary taste shared a list of 60 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Seoul.

According to the company, Bib Gourmand highlights restaurants offering “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” The price range depends on local economic standards. The maximum price for the Bib Gourmand Seoul edition is 45,000 won ($40.34) this year.

There are four new entries this year: vegetarian restaurant Base is Nice, Korean-style pub Mr. Ahn‘s Craft Makgeolli, Japanese-style pub Yakitori Mook and Chinese-style noodle eatery Niroumianguan.

Two new cuisine types were introduced in this year’s Bib Gourmand selection as well -- vegeterian and yakitori, meaning Japanese skewered chicken.

The Bib Gourmand list also includes Korean cold noodle restaurants such as Nampo Myeonok and Wooraeok.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
