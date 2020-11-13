(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday that it has secured a 72.26 billion won ($64.8 million) order to build six container carriers from a European company.



The vessels are slated to be delivered by Jan. 31, 2023, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.



The order has an option for the European company to cancel an order for a maximum of two carriers, the shipbuilder said.



Daewoo Shipbuilding did not reveal the name of the European company.



So far this year, Daewoo Shipbuilding has bagged orders worth $3.95 billion in total to build 19 vessels, including six container ships, meeting 55 percent of its annual order target. (Yonhap)