Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 73b won order from Europe

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 13, 2020 - 14:06       Updated : Nov 13, 2020 - 14:06
(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday that it has secured a 72.26 billion won ($64.8 million) order to build six container carriers from a European company.

The vessels are slated to be delivered by Jan. 31, 2023, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The order has an option for the European company to cancel an order for a maximum of two carriers, the shipbuilder said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding did not reveal the name of the European company.

So far this year, Daewoo Shipbuilding has bagged orders worth $3.95 billion in total to build 19 vessels, including six container ships, meeting 55 percent of its annual order target. (Yonhap)
