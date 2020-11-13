 Back To Top
National

Moon congratulates US congressional leaders, asks for alliance

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 13, 2020 - 11:02       Updated : Nov 13, 2020 - 11:22

President Moon Jae-in (C) shaking hands with Nancy Pelosi, then US House Democratic leader, ahead of a meeting with House leaders at the Capitol Hill in Washington DC. on June. 29 2017. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in has formally congratulated US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other key American congressional figures for their recent election wins, requesting their continued support for the Seoul-Washington alliance, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

In congratulatory telegrams, Moon expressed thanks to the US congressional leadership and Korea-related organizations for their interest and support toward the alliance, according to Moon's office.

Moon also asked for their sustained interest and support in order for the alliance to serve as the linchpin of peace and prosperity for the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding region.

Besides Pelosi, the 11 other recipients of the messages include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe and Congressional Korea Caucus Co-Chair Joe Wilson. (Yonhap)

