Han River park in autumn.

New monthly ecological programs for Seoul residents are now available at the capital's Han River parks, Seoul city government said Friday.



The city government is accepting visitors for 45 programs that begin in November, including those that offer hands-on experience of nature across 10 river parks in the city, including Ttukseom Han River Park, Amsa Ecological Park and Godeok Riverside Ecological Park.



At Yeouido Saetgang Ecological Park, stress-relief sessions, such as recitals and meditation, are being provided to give comfort to people exhausted from the new coronavirus pandemic.



The programs cap the number of participants and are only held outdoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



"We hope visitors can relieve their bodies and mind (through ecological programs) at Han River and also learn the value of nature," said Kim In-sook, a city official overseeing river park projects.



Reservations can be made at the city government's website (https://yeyak.seoul.go.kr), where more details on the programs are available. (Yonhap)