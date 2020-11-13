 Back To Top
National

Remains of 2 Korean independence fighters to be returned home

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 13, 2020 - 10:10       Updated : Nov 13, 2020 - 10:10
Independence fighter Cho Chong-hee (Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs)
Independence fighter Cho Chong-hee (Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs)
The remains of two Korean independence fighters will be returned home from the United States this weekend for burial at a national cemetery, the veterans affairs ministry said Friday.

Cho Chong-hee and Na Sung-don took part in various movements for the country's independence from the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule, according to government data. They were recognized by the state as patriots in 1990.

The two had stayed in the US and died there earlier this year.

Their remains will arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Saturday, and a ceremony to mark their repatriation will take place Monday, as the bereaved family members are required to undergo COVID-19 tests, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs (MPVA). Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun will attend the event.

They will then be buried at the national cemetery in the central city of Daejeon on Tuesday, the ministry added.

Remains of a total of 141 independence fighters have been brought home from overseas countries.

"We will continue to make efforts to bring home remains of patriots from overseas to best honor their sacrifice and commitment," the ministry said in a statement. (Yonhap)
