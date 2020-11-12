Residents carrying belongings wade through floodwaters in the neighborhood of Suyapa, Honduras, Thursday, Nov. 5. The storm that hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday had become more of a vast tropical rainstorm, but it was advancing so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America remained on high alert. (AP-Yonhap)

South Korea will provide $700,000 in humanitarian assistance to five Central American nations to help them recover from recent hurricane damage, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.



South Korea will support Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama and El Salvador after they were severely hit by Hurricane Eta, which left more than 120 dead and more than 2.5 million people displaced.



The ministry said it hopes the aid will help people who suffered damage to be able to swiftly return to their daily lives and support recovery efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)