 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 19:54       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 19:54

K-pop boy band BTS (Yonhap)
K-pop boy band BTS (Yonhap)
K-pop megastar BTS is set to appear in a year-end concert organized by its agency, Big Hit Entertainment, the agency-label announced Thursday.

Big Hit Entertainment, which also runs a namesake label, said the seven-member act will be included in the lineup for the "2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse" gig.

The concert is expected to be a rare treat for K-pop fans to see their favorite singers in person after a spate of in-person concerts were cancelled amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Big Hit concert is scheduled to take place at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan, just outside of Seoul, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. It will also be streamed online.

Big Hit said this year's concert will center on the theme "We've connected," which symbolizes the connection between the artists, the artists and the fans and the years 2020 and 2021.

In addition to BTS, the label's other musicians, like NU'EST, GFriend and Tomorrow X Together, will also perform. It will be the first time for the label's artists to perform at one concert. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114