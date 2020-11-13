







Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors ranked fourth in global electrified vehicle sales last year, helped by increased exports, industry data showed.



Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 350,000 electrified models in global markets in 2019, up 25 percent from a year earlier, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association said in a statement.



Toyota, Tesla and Honda claimed the top three places in global electrified car sales rankings, it said.



Electrified models include hybrid electric vehicles, battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. (Yonhap)















