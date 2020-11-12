(ASEAN-Korea Center)





A series of workshops for Southeast Asian educators and scholars based in Korea will be held as part of efforts to increase their distance teaching capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and boost ASEAN-Korea cooperation in the education sector.



Co-organized by the ASEAN-Korea Center and the Korea Education Research Information Service, workshops on online learning content and services will be offered for the Council of ASEAN Professors in Korea on Nov. 14 and Dec. 4, respectively.



Under the theme, “Producing e-Learning Contents and Sharing Best Practices,” the first online workshop will be about good practices on e-learning content. ASEAN-Korea cooperation in the education field, such as the ASEAN Cyber University project, will also be introduced to promote their understanding of ASEAN-Korea relations.



At the second workshop, which is scheduled for Dec. 4, researchers and professors from among the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be provided with an introduction into higher education services run by KERIS -- such as the Research Information Sharing Service, Korea Open Course Ware: Open Service for Teaching Materials and K-Open Educational Resources: Online Lecture Contents by e-Learning.



The events will be livestreamed on the ASEAN-Korea Center’s YouTube channel, available at youtube.com/akcsns.



The CAPK was officially inaugurated in 2019 with the aim to establish a network of ASEAN professors and scholars working in Korea, and the workshop series are a follow-up to the ASEAN-Korea Academic Conference organized last year by the ASEAN-Korea Center and the KERIS held.



“Members of the CAPK, in particular, contribute not only to teaching in various disciplines ranging from language, business, to nursing and medicine in universities across the country, but also to developing ASEAN academic community in Korea by strengthening the network among them and expanding ASEAN-Korea cooperation in education,” said Lee Hyuk, secretary-general of the ASEAN-Korea Center.



“At a time that requires a new paradigm of teaching through online tools and services, the workshop is expected to equip these passionate CAPK members with quality e-learning contents and methods, while also offering networking opportunities among ASEAN scholars in Korea,” he said.



