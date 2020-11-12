 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Workshops on e-learning to be held for ASEAN professors in Korea

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 17:44       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 17:46
(ASEAN-Korea Center)
(ASEAN-Korea Center)


A series of workshops for Southeast Asian educators and scholars based in Korea will be held as part of efforts to increase their distance teaching capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and boost ASEAN-Korea cooperation in the education sector. 

Co-organized by the ASEAN-Korea Center and the Korea Education Research Information Service, workshops on online learning content and services will be offered for the Council of ASEAN Professors in Korea on Nov. 14 and Dec. 4, respectively.

Under the theme, “Producing e-Learning Contents and Sharing Best Practices,” the first online workshop will be about good practices on e-learning content. ASEAN-Korea cooperation in the education field, such as the ASEAN Cyber University project, will also be introduced to promote their understanding of ASEAN-Korea relations.

At the second workshop, which is scheduled for Dec. 4, researchers and professors from among the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be provided with an introduction into higher education services run by KERIS -- such as the Research Information Sharing Service, Korea Open Course Ware: Open Service for Teaching Materials and K-Open Educational Resources: Online Lecture Contents by e-Learning.

The events will be livestreamed on the ASEAN-Korea Center’s YouTube channel, available at youtube.com/akcsns.

The CAPK was officially inaugurated in 2019 with the aim to establish a network of ASEAN professors and scholars working in Korea, and the workshop series are a follow-up to the ASEAN-Korea Academic Conference organized last year by the ASEAN-Korea Center and the KERIS held.

“Members of the CAPK, in particular, contribute not only to teaching in various disciplines ranging from language, business, to nursing and medicine in universities across the country, but also to developing ASEAN academic community in Korea by strengthening the network among them and expanding ASEAN-Korea cooperation in education,” said Lee Hyuk, secretary-general of the ASEAN-Korea Center.

“At a time that requires a new paradigm of teaching through online tools and services, the workshop is expected to equip these passionate CAPK members with quality e-learning contents and methods, while also offering networking opportunities among ASEAN scholars in Korea,” he said.

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114