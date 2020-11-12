The album art for boy band Seventeen's new special album "Semicolon." (Pledis Entertainment)

Boy band Seventeen now has two million-selling albums after its latest EP, "Semicolon," breached the one-million sales mark, its agency said Thursday.



"Semicolon" has sold more than 1.06 million copies since its release on Oct. 19, Pledis Entertainment said, citing data from Gaon music chart run by the Korea Music Content Association.



"Semicolon," released four months after the album "Heng:garae," features six songs, fronted by the retro-swing lead track "HOME;RUN."



Woozi, the self-producing band's primary songwriter, said the new album encompasses a wide variety of genres and sound palettes, including swing music, retro funk and bossa nova, ensuring that a broader group of music fans than ever before can enjoy the team's work.



In June, the 13-member act earned the title of the second-biggest selling K-pop artist in 2020 after BTS, with "Heng:garae" selling over 1.37 million units. (Yonhap)