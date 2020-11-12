 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor partners with SP Group to create EV ecosystem in Southeast Asia

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 15:53       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 15:53
Chung Hong-beom (second from left), Hyundai Motor’s SF Innovation Center chief, and Chuah Kee Heng (third from left), CEO of SP Group’s eco-friendly energy division, pose for a photo after a business partnership ceremony at the SP Group headquarters on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor)
Chung Hong-beom (second from left), Hyundai Motor's SF Innovation Center chief, and Chuah Kee Heng (third from left), CEO of SP Group's eco-friendly energy division, pose for a photo after a business partnership ceremony at the SP Group headquarters on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor is set to partner with Singapore’s largest charging company SP Group to lay the groundwork for a Southeast Asian electric vehicle battery subscription service, the firm said Thursday.

On the day, Hyundai Motor and SP Group signed a business agreement to discover new battery-use businesses in the city-state. The signing ceremony was attended by Chung Hong-beom, Hyundai Motor’s SF Innovation Center chief, and Chuah Kee Heng, CEO of SP Group’s eco-friendly energy division.

SP Group is Singapore’s largest state-run electricity and gas distributor and plans to secure about 1,000 electric charging stations in the country by the end of this year.

Under the partnership, the two companies aim to establish an innovative electric power ecosystem in Singapore by expanding the supply and charging infrastructure of electric vehicles, researching policies for electric vehicles in the nation and making a virtuous cycle of eco-friendly resources through the recycling of their batteries.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

