South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific announced the appointment of Kim Seung-Hwan as its new president on Thursday, in a major post-COVID-19 shakeup following lackluster sales this year.Kim, 51, previously served multiple roles including as head of the human resources unit. He will replace Bae Dong-hyun as the group’s president from next year.The age gap between Kim and Bae has been seen as a move to bring younger blood into power as the company struggles to fend off competition both at home and abroad.Jung Hye-Jin, who previously oversaw the company’s premium brands unit, will become the head of Laneige, a cosmetics brand known for its skin care lines and facial sheet masks.The year has been tough for Amorepacific.Its net profit during the third quarter plunged over 93 percent from a year ago after sales at offline channels such as duty-free shops, department stores and budget cosmetics outlets took a beating from the pandemic, the company said.It is also trailing rival LG Household & Health Care, which has beaten Amorepacific every quarter this year in sales thanks in part to a jump in its home care and daily beauty product sales.By Yim Hyun-su ( hyunsu@heraldcorp.com