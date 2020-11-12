People line up at a makeshift clinic at the National Medical Center in Seoul on Thursday, to receive coronavirus tests. (Yonhap)

Five American service members and a dependent have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.



They arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on US government chartered flights between Nov. 3-10, according to the US military.



Five of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the other was confirmed with the virus on a second test conducted before release.



All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days.



Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.



The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 325. (Yonhap)