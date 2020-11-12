 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Pope Francis expresses hope to visit North Korea

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 15:11       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 15:27
Pope Francis address pilgrims gathered in St Peter`s square during his Sunday Angelus prayer on November 8, 2020, at the Vatican. (AFP-Yonhap)
Pope Francis address pilgrims gathered in St Peter`s square during his Sunday Angelus prayer on November 8, 2020, at the Vatican. (AFP-Yonhap)

Pope Francis has expressed hope of visiting North Korea sometime in the future, reaffirming his previous stance of wanting to bring about peace on the Korean Peninsula. 

The pontiff made the remark last month during a closed-door meeting with then-South Korean Ambassador to the Holy See Lee Baek-man, who paid the pope a farewell courtesy call before leaving his post, according to the Korean Embassy in the Vatican. 

When Lee asked whether the pope still wanted to visit the North, as he had said previously, the pope said his position remained the same and reiterated his hope of a visit. 

The possibility of the pope making a landmark trip to the reclusive regime emerged in October 2018, when President Moon Jae-in visited the Vatican to relay North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s oral invitation. At the time, the pope said he would consider a visit to the North if he received an official invitation.

But with the denuclearization talks deadlocked and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula at a standstill, the Vatican and North Korea have stayed mum on the issue. 

No pontiff has ever visited North Korea, a country known for severe crackdowns on religious practice. In the past the Vatican has said a papal trip to North Korea could not take place unless the regime agreed to allow freedom of religion and accept Roman Catholic priests. But Pope Francis, who has shown interest in establishing lasting peace on the peninsula, has repeatedly expressed his willingness to visit. 

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114