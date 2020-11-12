 Back To Top
By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 15:49       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 15:50
 
The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the list of winners for its 7th annual photography contest held under the theme of “Workplace and life of workers” for this year on Thursday. Eighty-two works were awarded out of 5,500 pieces submitted by the public and photographers. The left photo shows grand prize winner Kim Seung-kwon’s “Breadwinner’s Most Beautiful Clothes.” Ha Sang-yoon won the best prize with his photo on the right, titled “Between Unreality and Reality,” showing construction workers on the streets of Pangyo Techno Valley, where technology companies are concentrated. (KCCI)
