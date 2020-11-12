Kim Seung-kwon’s “Breadwinner’s most beautiful clothes” (KCCI)





Jung Byung-hyuk's "every nook and cranny" (KCCI)

Ha Sang-yoon's“Between unreality and reality”(KCCI)

Lee Choong-woo's "Better than a big bus or a luxury car"



The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the list of winners for its 7th annual photography contest held under the theme of “Workplace and life of workers” for this year on Thursday. Eighty-two works were awarded out of 5,500 pieces submitted by the public and photographers. The left photo shows grand prize winner Kim Seung-kwon’s “Breadwinner’s Most Beautiful Clothes.” Ha Sang-yoon won the best prize with his photo on the right, titled “Between Unreality and Reality,” showing construction workers on the streets of Pangyo Techno Valley, where technology companies are concentrated. (KCCI)