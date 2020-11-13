Winter lights at E-World



Theme park E-World in Daegu will host its signature Christmas Fantasy festival from Nov. 21.



Earlier this month, the amusement park turned on the lights on its 9-meter-tall Miracle Tree. During the festival period, Lighting Balloon Road will be on display, along with other photo zones themed around Christmas and winter. The Miracle Rose Garden with 100,000 blue light roses will light up, too. On the opening day, Santa Claus will welcome visitors.



The festival continues until Jan. 15.







Seoul Lantern Festival



The 2020 Seoul Lantern Festival is being held across the city of Seoul this year with an aim to disperse visitors and promote local businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.



While the festival in Jamsil and Dongdaemun has wrapped up, lanterns will be on display until Dec. 31 in Itaewon, central Seoul, inspired by the hit webtoon “Itaewon Class.”



In Myeong-dong, lanterns depicting Christmas scenery will be on display from Friday to Jan. 15.









Autumn forest at Everland



Everland’s Forest Camp is offering eco-friendly programs for visitors this fall.



Forest Camp is a park spread across 90,000 square meters, which amusement park Everland has managed for 50 years. The park has dense forestry with some 34,000 trees and plants.



Various programs are available, from trekking, meditation, yoga and concerts to barbecue parties.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit reservation.everland.com.









Mungyeong Chasabal Festival



The Mungyeong Chasabal Festival, which runs Dec. 1-5, will be held online this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The annual festival celebrates the art of traditional ceramics. This year’s online festival will offer traditional tea ceremony and pottery programs operated by local artisans.



For more information in Korean, visit www.sabal21.com.









Busan International Magic Festival



The 2020 Busan International Magic Festival will be held Nov. 24-29.



Following the opening ceremony on the shores of Haeundae Beach, the festival will offer diverse magic performances for all age groups. The six-day festival will take place at the Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae Beach and Busan Community Media Center.



This year’s program has yet to be confirmed. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.