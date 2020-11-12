 Back To Top
National

Biden says he is looking forward to working with Moon on challenges, including N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 11:21       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 11:21
President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, in Wilmington, Del. (AP-Yonhap)
WASHINGTON -- US President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday he looks forward to working closely with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on various challenges facing their countries, such as the North Korean nuclear issue and climate change.

Biden made the remark during his first phone call with Moon, according to his transition team.

"The president-elect thanked President Moon for his congratulations, expressing his desire to strengthen the US-ROK alliance as the linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," a statement posted on the website of Biden's transition team said.

"He observed that he looks forward to working closely with President Moon on other shared challenges, from North Korea to climate change," it added. (Yonhap)
