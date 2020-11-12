 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Doosan Heavy ties up with Korea Midland Power for overseas market

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 10:58       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 10:58
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. (Yonhap)
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. (Yonhap)
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a South Korean power plant builder, said Thursday that it will cooperate with a local power company, Korea Midland Power Co., to tap into the overseas hydropower plant market.

The two companies will aggressively expand their presence in the Southeast Asian hydropower plant market that is estimated to grow by 40 gigawatts by 2040, Doosan Heavy said in an emailed statement.

Korea Midland Power has been operating two hydropower plants in Indonesia since 2016.

Doosan Heavy has constructed hydraulic power plants since 1980s and provided key power plant equipment at home and abroad, such as the United States, India and the Philippines.

Late last month, Doosan Heavy obtained a 400 billion won ($353 million) order to build a 216-megawatt hydropower plant in Nepal over the next five years.

The power plant builder also signed a preliminary deal with Korea South-East Power to build a 215-megawatt hydropower plant in Pakistan starting in late 2022. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114