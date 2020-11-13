 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov 13, 2020 - 09:01       Updated : Nov 13, 2020 - 09:01
Collectors
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 4
Crime, Comedy
Directed by Park Jung-bae

Kang Dong-goo (Lee Je-hoon) is a genius thief of ancient treasures and works with an expert in ancient tomb murals, Dr. Jones (Cho Woo-jin), and legendary shoveling expert Sabdari (Lim Won-hee). One day, Kang meets an ancient art expert, Ms. Yoon (Shin Hye-sun), and puts together a team for the dangerous job of stealing the Korean version of Excalibur in the royal tomb Seolleung in Seoul for Ms. Yoon’s boss.

The Notebook
(US)
Reopened Nov. 4
Romance, Drama
Directed by Nick Cassavetes

Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) and Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) meet at a carnival and fall in love. However, Allie’s parents do not approve of the relationship between the two due to their difference in social class, and move Allie away. After moving, Allie meets Lon (James Marsden) and the two become engaged. However, Allie still has feelings for Noah and decides to visit him after seeing his picture in the newspaper.

Tesla
(US)
Opened Oct. 28
Drama
Directed by Michael Almereyda

Inventor Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. He also faces uneasy interactions with fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) and patron George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan). Meanwhile, since Tesla needs funds for his inventions, he asks for money from financial titan J.P. Morgan (Donnie Keshawarz).

Samjin Company English Class
(Korea)
Opened Oct. 21
Drama
Directed by Lee Jong-pil

In 1995, three women -- Lee Ja-young (Ko Ah-sung), Jung Yoo-na (E Som) and Sim Bo-ram (Park Hye-soo) -- have been working at their company for eight years. Though they’re all good at their jobs, they lack college diplomas and are constantly passed over for promotions. Then the company announces the start of an English class, promising that employees who attain scores of 600 or higher will be offered promotions.
