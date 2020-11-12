President Moon Jae-in and US President-elect Joe Biden. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden on the phone, congratulating him on the election win and reaffirming their commitment to the alliance.



“I just spoke to @JoeBiden and congratulated him on his election. We reaffirmed our firm commitment to a robust ROK-US alliance and peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula. Going forward, I will work closely with him to meet global challenges including COVID19 and climate change,” Moon said through his official social media account following the call that was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. ROK refers to the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s formal name.



Ahead of Moon’s social media message, Cheong Wa Dae revealed that the National Security Council was convened with National Security Office chief Suh Hoon presiding to discuss US issues.



“The council members discussed the situation concerning the US presidential election, and discussed ways to continue improving Korea-US relations, and establishing permanent peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)