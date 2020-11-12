 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Canadian aid group helps provide soy milk to 80,000 kids in N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 10:02       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 10:02
A First Steps Health Society logo (First Steps Health Society)
A First Steps Health Society logo (First Steps Health Society)
A Canadian aid group has provided soy milk to around 80,000 children in North Korea as part of efforts to ease malnutrition among kids in the impoverished state, its website showed Thursday.

First Steps Health Society said that 100 tons of soybeans have recently been shipped to "eight of our soymilk partner sites in three provinces, reaching more than 80,000 children with much needed soymilk at exactly the right time."

The recently-delivered soybeans are part of 400 tons the group promised to provide to the North last year. They had been held up in storage due to the North's border closure to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus, it said.

The aid group also said that it sent an additional 40 tons of soybeans from Canada and 7.2 million sachets of micronutrient Sprinkles from Malaysia, which have arrived in Dalian, China and are waiting for shipment to the North's western port of Nampo.

North Korean kids are believed to be suffering from chronic malnutrition due to a lack of food, which has apparently been aggravated by poor harvests and restrictions on imports due to sanctions.

The aid group received a sanctions waiver from the United Nations in March last year to be able to bring in soy milk processing systems to the North. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114