 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Four more military personnel test positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 09:08       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 10:46
Medical workers and military officers prepare for a drive-thru center for the new coronavirus inside the defense ministry compound in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Medical workers and military officers prepare for a drive-thru center for the new coronavirus inside the defense ministry compound in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Four more workers at a defense ministry agency handling welfare for service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the ministry said Thursday.

The latest cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases at the Welfare Agency to 11, after one of its personnel was confirmed to have been infected earlier this week, according to the ministry.

The agency is not located inside the ministry compound, but one of the patients was found to have visited a church near the ministry on Sunday, prompting the authorities to carry out virus tests for those who visited the religious facility.

"Around 300 workers of the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) as well as their family members underwent virus tests, and all of them tested negative," the ministry said in a statement.

The compound in Seoul's Yongsan is home to the JCS headquarters, the Cyber Operations Command and several other related defense organizations.

Contact tracing will continue to determine out the exact route of the infections, and additional tests will be conducted, if necessary, the ministry added.

Among the military population, a total of 178 individuals tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Currently, 186 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 1,237 people under stricter anti-virus schemes of its own as a preventive step.

Nationwide, the country added 143 more COVID-19 cases, including 128 local infections, raising the total caseload to 27,942, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114